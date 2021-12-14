Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.0% in the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,290,000 after buying an additional 66,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,068,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $97.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price target on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.