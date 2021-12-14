Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $24.26 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,261,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.72% of Advanced Energy Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.71 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.22.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

