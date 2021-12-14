Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 28,070 Shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,070 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 2.93% of Trean Insurance Group worth $15,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trean Insurance Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56,168 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TIG opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $420.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TIG. Zacks Investment Research cut Trean Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Steven B. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie A. Baron purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $84,694.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.54% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.