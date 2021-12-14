Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $28,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,895,000 after purchasing an additional 194,028 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,390,000 after purchasing an additional 70,671 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,636,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $204.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.65 and a 200 day moving average of $215.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.97. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $189.84 and a 12 month high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $465.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

