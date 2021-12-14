Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Update

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 1,257.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

