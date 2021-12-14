Vectorspace AI (VXV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.50 Million

Vectorspace AI (CURRENCY:VXV) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Vectorspace AI has a market capitalization of $197.71 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Vectorspace AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vectorspace AI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.11 or 0.00010858 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vectorspace AI has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.00378669 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000900 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $621.74 or 0.01321350 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Vectorspace AI Profile

VXV is a coin. Vectorspace AI’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,697,733 coins. The Reddit community for Vectorspace AI is https://reddit.com/r/VectorspaceAI and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vectorspace AI’s official website is vectorspace.ai . Vectorspace AI’s official Twitter account is @Vectorspace_AI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Vectorspace AI platform enables dynamically generated smart “token baskets” based on user-selected trends that exist in search, social media and news. The reason It has included the word ‘smart’ is based on the ability for these baskets to determine for themselves whether or not to include additional cryptocurrencies or components from related baskets that may increase overall returns. Baskets that interact this way with one another will conduct these kinds of transactions between one another using the Vectorspace utility token, VXV which is also required to dynamically generate baskets. “

Buying and Selling Vectorspace AI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vectorspace AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vectorspace AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vectorspace AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

