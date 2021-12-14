Venus Price Hits $15.48 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Venus has a market capitalization of $180.04 million and $16.67 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for about $15.48 or 0.00032733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,056.57 or 0.99529808 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00045696 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $380.11 or 0.00803967 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,633,781 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol . The official website for Venus is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

