Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report sales of $88.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.20 million and the lowest is $86.50 million. Veritex reported sales of $75.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year sales of $304.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.40 million to $331.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $346.30 million, with estimates ranging from $308.60 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritex.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock worth $3,575,616. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Veritex by 104,966.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 651,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 650,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the third quarter worth $23,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 910.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 1,564.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 344,039 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBTX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 161,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,304. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritex (VBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.