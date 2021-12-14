Vertcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $33.09 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $33.09 million and approximately $487,999.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Zcoin (XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 63,043,347 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

