Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.65 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) per share on Saturday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VTU opened at GBX 69.48 ($0.92) on Tuesday. Vertu Motors has a 12 month low of GBX 28.28 ($0.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.80 ($0.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 51.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £252.10 million and a PE ratio of 5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.94.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Karen Anderson sold 281,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.82), for a total transaction of £174,787.92 ($230,987.08). Also, insider Ian Harrison sold 21,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.77), for a total transaction of £12,330.80 ($16,295.49).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.19) target price on shares of Vertu Motors in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, Farnell, and Vertu Motors.

