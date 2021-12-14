Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 0.51. Veru has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

