Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. Viavi Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 12,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $201,571.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,096 shares of company stock worth $528,401 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.6% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.51. 29,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,339. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -150.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

