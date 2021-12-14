Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is an integrated multi-boutique asset management firm. The company provides institutions, financial advisors and retirement platforms which include separately managed accounts, collective trusts, mutual funds, ETFs and UMA/SMA vehicles. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VCTR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $43.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after buying an additional 68,676 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after buying an additional 105,388 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Victory Capital by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 110,662 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

