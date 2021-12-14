VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 180.0% in November

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CIZ opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $35.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter.

