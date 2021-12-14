Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vifor Pharma AG (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNHAF shares. Oddo Bhf lowered Vifor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vifor Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNHAF traded up $9.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.50. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213. Vifor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $112.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.25.

Vifor Pharma AG is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of therapeutic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Europe, USA, Rest of World, and Group. The firm offers products for iron deficiency, nephrology, and cardio-renal therapies.

