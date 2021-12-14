Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. provides an alternative investment platform principally in Brazil. The company’s business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial advisory business. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. is based in RIO DE JANEIRO. “

Shares of VINP stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. 703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,117. Vinci Partners Investments has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The firm has a market cap of $611.23 million and a PE ratio of 15.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.92. Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 131,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

