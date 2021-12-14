Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in November

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VCISY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.62.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $29.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.1237 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Vinci

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

