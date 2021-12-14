Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $4.52. Vir Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Janet Napolitano sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $66,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $44,921.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,879.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIR stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

