Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $44.49

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.49, but opened at $47.00. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 39,939 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $44,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,300.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853. 37.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after purchasing an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after purchasing an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,183 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 273,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

