Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 8.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 25,291 shares during the period.

Get Radius Health alerts:

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. Radius Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market cap of $330.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp purchased 768,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,578,862 shares of company stock worth $13,141,528 over the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.