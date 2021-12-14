Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $633,000 Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 148,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,780,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $177,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPE shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.44.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.00. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $65.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

