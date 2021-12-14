Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $679,000 Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in US Foods were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in US Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in US Foods by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USFD opened at $31.83 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 212.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

