Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 199,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 168,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 256,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.67.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $385.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

OPKO Health Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.