Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 68,298 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,042,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after buying an additional 236,033 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

NYSE GIL opened at $40.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

