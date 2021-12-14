Vitae (VITAE) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 14th. Vitae has a total market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $20,417.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vitae has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded up 1,214,283,441.4% against the dollar and now trades at $213,166.08 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1,757,532,284.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,216.31 or 0.99685639 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 1,581,779,045.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 24,072,502 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vitae is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Vitae features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Developed with a purpose to change the world and bring freedom back to you! Providing a NEW AGE social rewards network to give opportunity for financial freedom. Vitae is not just a token. Much like life, it has a purpose. This purpose is to provide prosperity through POS (Proof Of Stake), Master Node, Super Node, and our own Social Rewards Website. “

Buying and Selling Vitae

