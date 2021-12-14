Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Increases Dividend to €0.15 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of VTA opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Volta Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.

About Volta Finance

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

