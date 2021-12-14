Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Increases Dividend to €0.15 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of VTA opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22. Volta Finance has a 12 month low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a PE ratio of 0.04.
About Volta Finance
