Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VLTA shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Volta Inc - Class A alerts:

NYSE VLTA opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Volta Inc – Class A has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.38). On average, equities research analysts predict that Volta Inc – Class A will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the second quarter worth $72,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at $502,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Volta Inc – Class A in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 11.1% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its holdings in Volta Inc – Class A by 84.8% in the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 46,218 shares during the period.

Volta Inc – Class A Company Profile

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Inc - Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Inc - Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.