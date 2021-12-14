Voss Capital LLC Buys 238,533 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,533 shares during the period. International Money Express makes up approximately 5.9% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in International Money Express were worth $16,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in International Money Express by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in International Money Express by 98,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Purcell purchased 7,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $105,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,500. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,096. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $623.62 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $120.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 44.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

