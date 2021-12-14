Voss Capital LLC Sells 85,000 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voss Capital LLC cut its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the period. Academy Sports and Outdoors makes up 2.3% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 163.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Davis sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $332,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $380,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,939,366 shares of company stock worth $825,694,983 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. 38,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,872. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

