VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.75 Million

Brokerages expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to announce sales of $199.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $210.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $191.10 million. VSE reported sales of $150.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year sales of $740.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $731.70 million to $751.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $865.63 million, with estimates ranging from $819.40 million to $939.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet raised shares of VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.29. 16,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.20. The firm has a market cap of $728.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84 and a beta of 1.47. VSE has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

