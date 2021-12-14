Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives $20.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WNC shares. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 3,722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 101,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,161,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 165,475 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 133,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 426,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 40,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,699. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

