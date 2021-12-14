Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,316 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 14.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,832 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $207,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 254.5% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 44.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock valued at $916,696,716. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

