Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Reduced by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,496 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,534,124 shares of company stock worth $916,696,716. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.57 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

