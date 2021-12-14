Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down to $22.49

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.49, but opened at $20.85. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 1,455 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCC shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 78.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 183,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the third quarter valued at about $19,389,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

