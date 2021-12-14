Washington Trust Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Washington Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in AT&T by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 81,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $734,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a PE ratio of 187.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

