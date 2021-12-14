Washington Trust Bank Invests $218,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after purchasing an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,586,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $147,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Shares of PNR opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

