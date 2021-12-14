Washington Trust Bank Invests $247,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,683,000 after acquiring an additional 613,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,690,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,241,000 after acquiring an additional 692,979 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $273,217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 17.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,845,000 after acquiring an additional 700,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 319,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of FNF opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

