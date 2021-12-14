Washington Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Summit Insights downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $646.97.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $621.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $542.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.90. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.00 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 27.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

