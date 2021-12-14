Washington Trust Bank Purchases 456 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.8% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP stock opened at $71.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

