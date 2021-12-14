WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Sony Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $120.59 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $91.75 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $21.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

