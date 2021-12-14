WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 192.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.1% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,140,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,907,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,258,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 427,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 945,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,427 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock opened at $50.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd.

