WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Invests $203,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,898,000 after buying an additional 2,897,473 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,837,000 after buying an additional 1,857,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after buying an additional 1,013,077 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after buying an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,916,000.

RDVY opened at $50.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

