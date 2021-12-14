Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -23.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $3,718,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 769,709 shares of company stock valued at $35,591,793 over the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.