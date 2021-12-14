Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.69 Million Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.14% of SJW Group worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,845,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,795,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,318,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,068,000 after buying an additional 80,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 385,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $160,242.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

SJW stock opened at $69.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.44. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

