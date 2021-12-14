Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $2.82 Million Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,424 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.17% of La-Z-Boy worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.03. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $31.92 and a one year high of $46.74.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 5,260 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 64,876 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $2,288,825.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,339 shares of company stock worth $5,677,819. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

