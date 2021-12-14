Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 22,345 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 62.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CEVA were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in CEVA by 99,442.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CEVA by 87.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CEVA during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 8,409 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $417,759.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.56 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17. The company has a market capitalization of $987.65 million, a PE ratio of -330.69, a P/E/G ratio of 48.73 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

