Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 56,414 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.24% of ViewRay worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ViewRay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after buying an additional 212,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after buying an additional 812,749 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after buying an additional 599,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViewRay by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after buying an additional 181,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.29. ViewRay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $881.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.80.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 79.12% and a negative net margin of 159.97%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $28,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

