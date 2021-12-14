West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $440.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $424.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.13. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

