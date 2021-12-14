Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 27,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock worth $72,649,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.