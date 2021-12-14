Westpac Banking Corp Buys 13,869 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $16,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 49,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 894,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,724,000 after purchasing an additional 65,290 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 137,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Centene by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,172,047 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Shares of CNC opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. Centene’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.